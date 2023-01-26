Hardika Gupta
Jan 26 ,2023
Sharwanand gets engaged; see photos from his ceremony
Image: Sharwanand's team
Sharwanand got engaged to his fiance, Rakshita.
Image: Sharwanand's team
He shared a series of pictures from his engagement ceremony on his social media handle.
Image: Sharwanand's team
He captioned the post: "Meet my special one, Rakshita. Taking the big step in life with this beautiful lady. Need all your blessings."
Image: Sharwanand's team
The newly-engaged couple was decked up in beautiful ethnic outfits.
Image: Sharwanand's team
Superstar Nagarjuna also attended the engagement ceremony.
Image: Sharwanand's team
Rana Daggubati was also pictured at the engagement ceremony.
Image: Sharwanand's team
Megastar Chiranjeevi graced the ceremony with his presence.
Image: Sharwanand's team
'RRR' actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana attended the ceremony. The couple twinned in pink.
Image: Sharwanand's team
