Anjali Choudhury
Jun 11 ,2023
Sharwanand, Rakshita Reddy are a happy couple in these photos
Image: @imsharwanand/Instagram
Sharwanand shared a series of unseen pictures from his wedding festivities with Rakshita Reddy. Here, the actor can be seen adoring his partner's mehendi.
Image: @imsharwanand/Instagram
Sharwanand also shared a glimpse of his haldi ceremony wherein turmeric can be seen smeared on his face.
Image: @imsharwanand/Instagram
During one of the wedding festivities, Rakshita donned an ethnic red saree while Sharwanand wore an ivory kurta and dhoti.
Image: @imsharwanand/Instagram
The South Indian star shared a candid moment with Rakshita that was captured while the couple performed a ritual during the wedding ceremony.
Image: @imsharwanand/Instagram
The newly married couple looked adorable as they stared into each other's eyes. They wore colour-coordinated outfits during the wedding ceremony.
Image: @imsharwanand/Instagram
The couple posed with their loved ones while the mandap behind them was decked with flowers.
Image: @imsharwanand/Instagram
At the wedding reception, Sharwanand looked dapper in a black-and-white suit while Rakshita stunned in a shimmery saree.
Image: @imsharwanand/Instagram
Find Out More