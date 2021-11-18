Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello relationship timeline: How it started & ended for artist duo
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello met for the first time in 2015 and became friends. The first pictures of them were at the 2015 Video Music Awards.
Image: Shutterstock
After another appearance together, they collaborated for the first time, unveiling the song 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' the same year.
Image: Shutterstock
Post joint performances of their track and even winning awards for it, Shawn mentioned Camila for first time in a tweet in 2017 to say her first single 'Crying in the Club' got him goosebumps.
Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello
Shawn and Camila collaborated for the second time, when they launched the steamy song 'Senorita' in June 2019, which attained big success.
Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello
Rumours of their relationship surfaced around at this time and Camila first hinted at it in an interview. She then shared first snap with Shawn in August on his birthday, which raised speculation further.
When the status of their relationship was still not confirmed, the couple was snapped spending time together regularly, and was spotted kissing at a dinner outing in August 2019.
Image: Shutterstock
After the official signs on Instagram and in public, they made it official with their performance of 'Senorita' at The MTV Video Music Awards later that month.
Image: AP
Shawn and Camila were reportedly living together in Los Angeles and had even spent their COVID-19 quarantine together, as revealed in March 2020.
Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello
The couple was known for their loved-up posts, not shying way from showcasing their intimacy and also posting fun-filled videos, like on Halloween, their last post together.
Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello
Shawn and Camila announced on November 17 that they had parted ways. In a joint statement, they shared that they will continue to be best friends.
Image: Instagram/@camila_cabello