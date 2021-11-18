Shawn Mendes-Camila Cabello split: Social media PDA of 'Senorita' duo
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were always vocal about their relationship. The couple dated for more than two years and never shied away from being involved in PDA.
The couple took the internet by storm with their kissing pictures on their 2 year anniversary. Cabello also called her beau Kuko in her romantic wish.
The couple's 2nd-anniversary celebration garnered a lot of attention. While the two were always known for supporting each other and expressing their love out in public, their anniversary pictures were much-loved by their fans.
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes made one of the most adored couples in the music industry.
Cabello's Valentine's post for Mendes reflected their deep and meaningful love for each other. Sharing the loved-up picture, she wrote, "my Valentine’s got a ponytail! happy love and friendship day."
Cabello and Mendes became best friends before dating which was the base of their relationship. The couple has thanked each other several times in the past for existing. Despite parting ways as a couple, the two have promised to remain best friends.
