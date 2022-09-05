Prachi Arya

Sep 05 ,2022

Shehnaaz Gill: A sneak-peek at actor's subtle yet trendy accessories collection
IMAGE: Instagram/Shehnaazgill
Shehnaaz Gill who has been the Internet sensation post her stint in Bigg Boss 13, looks beautiful in these studs which compliments her saree looks. IMAGE: Instagram/Shehnaazgill
Adding more charm to her stylish look, Shehnaaz wears simple and long earrings with her stunning western wear. IMAGE: Instagram/Shehnaazgill
Shehnaaz Gill who is known for her fashion choices, looks beautiful in this ethic outfit with jhumkas and bangles complimenting entire ensemble. IMAGE: Instagram/Shehnaazgill
Ditching those usual jewellery with saree, Shehnaaz looks gorgeous in small diamond earring and nacklace with the same. IMAGE: Instagram/Shehnaazgill
The Punjabi icon looks breathtaking in this yellow outfir along with a necklace and no earrings that just exudes charm. IMAGE: Instagram/Shehnaazgill
Donning simple yet elegant cocktail ring and diamond earrings with this dress was something that made her stand out of the crowd. IMAGE: Instagram/Shehnaazgill
Shenaaz Gill roks this ravishing beige outfit with a dramatic golden neck piece that has just highlighted her look. IMAGE: Instagram/Shehnaazgill
