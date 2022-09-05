Prachi Arya
Sep 06 ,2022
Shehnaaz Gill: A sneak-peek into actor's subtle yet trendy accessories collection
IMAGE: Instagram/Shehnaazgill
Shehnaaz Gill who has been the Internet sensation post her stint in Bigg Boss 13, looks beautiful in these studs which compliments her saree looks.
IMAGE: Instagram/Shehnaazgill
Adding more charm to her stylish look, Shehnaaz wears simple and long earrings with her stunning western wear.
IMAGE: Instagram/Shehnaazgill
Shehnaaz Gill who is known for her fashion choices, looks beautiful in this ethic outfit with jhumkas and bangles complimenting entire ensemble.
IMAGE: Instagram/Shehnaazgill
Ditching those usual jewellery with saree, Shehnaaz looks gorgeous in small diamond earring and nacklace with the same.
IMAGE: Instagram/Shehnaazgill
The Punjabi icon looks breathtaking in this yellow outfir along with a necklace and no earrings that just exudes charm.
IMAGE: Instagram/Shehnaazgill
Donning simple yet elegant cocktail ring and diamond earrings with this dress was something that made her stand out of the crowd.
IMAGE: Instagram/Shehnaazgill
Shenaaz Gill roks this ravishing beige outfit with a dramatic golden neck piece that has just highlighted her look.
IMAGE: Instagram/Shehnaazgill
