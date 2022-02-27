Shehnaaz Gill gives major fashion inspiration in these vibrant outfits
Image: Instagram/ @shehnaazgill
Shehnaaz Gill surely knows how to ace any look and this electric blue top with frills fits her like a dream. Not to miss her gorgeous eye makeup complementing her outfit.
Image: Instagram/ @shehnaazgill
This black and pink floral jumpsuit is both comfortable and stylish. Shehnaaz has amped it up with a pair of statement danglers.
Image: Instagram/ @shehnaazgill
Shehnaaz looks resplendent in this multicoloured printed traditional ensemble, which has been heavily accessorised with boho jewellery including a maang tikka.
Image: Instagram/ @shehnaazgill
The pink and blue outfit with a stylish back makes for the perfect summer dress. Shehnaaz's braided hairstyle and gold hoops go perfectly with the outfit.
Image: Instagram/ @shehnaazgill
The former 'Bigg Boss' contestant looks extremely gorgeous in this red pantsuit paired with a black top. The classic red lip makeup look Tgoes perfectly with it.
Image: Instagram/ @shehnaazgill
The body-hugging coordinate set with floral print all over looks very chic.
Image: Instagram/ @shehnaazgill
Shehnaaz aces the casual look with this vibrant tank top and jeans, paired with statement white sneakers.
Image: Instagram/ @shehnaazgill