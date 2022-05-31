Shehnaaz Gill: Inside the 'Honsla Rakh' actor's love for embroidered suits
Whether it is a Salwar suit or Lehenga, no one can beat Shehnaaz Gill when it comes to acing ethnic wear to the best.
Image: Instagram@shehnaazgill
Shehnaaz looks stunning in this bright pink and orange salwar suit.
Image: Instagram@shehnaazgill
The actor is dishing out some major fashion goals along with full 'desi' vibes in this white embroidered suit.
Image: Instagram@shehnaazgill
Shehnaaz made several heads turn in this blue ethnic look that is perfect for any festival.
Image: Instagram@shehnaazgill
Channel your inner Punjabi vibes with this uber-cool Patiala suit look of Shehnaaz Gill.
Image: Instagram@shehnaazgill
The former Bigg Boss contestant can carry every look with grace and elegance.
Image: Instagram@shehnaazgill