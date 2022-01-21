Shehnaaz Gill looks radiant in latest pictures donning yellow-hued lehenga
Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill
Shehnaaz Gill took to her Instagram account on Friday and shared some glamourous pictures of herself in ethnic wear.
She looked stunning in a lehenga with shades of yellow and struck different poses for the camera.
She accompanied her outfit with elegant matching jewellery and took her outfit to the next level.
Gill will soon make an appearance on 'Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan' and wowed fans with a glimpse into her performance.
She will be seen singing 'Ranjha' from the Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Shershaah' in the episode that will air on January 22.
The actor was last seen in 'Honsla Rakh' alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Sonam Bajwa.
The romantic comedy starring Shehnaaz Gill is available on Amazon Prime Video.
The much-loved celebrity also recently released a song dedicated to her late rumoured beau Sidharth Shukla.
The heartwarming song was titled 'Tu Yaheen Hai' and included glimpses of the time the duo spent together.
