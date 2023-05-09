Anjali Choudhury
May 09 ,2023
Shehnaaz Gill paints the town red in thigh-high slit dress
Image: @shehnaazgill/Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill shared a series of pictures on her Instagram handle in a bright red dress.
Image: @shehnaazgill/Instagram
The actress looked stunning in the red satin dress with a thigh-high slit.
Image: @shehnaazgill/Instagram
Shehnaaz complemented her outfit with a pair of red gloves and accessorised her look with minimal jewellery.
Image: @shehnaazgill/Instagram
Shehnaaz's thigh-high slit dress featured a square neckline that gave an edge to her look.
Image: @shehnaazgill/Instagram
Shehnaaz Gill went all glam with bold red lipstick, dewy makeup, and a mid-partition hairdo.
Image: @shehnaazgill/Instagram
Find Out More