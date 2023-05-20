Hardika Gupta
May 20 ,2023
Shehnaaz Gill to Aly Goni: TV actors give a glimpse of their new homes
Amrapali Gupta and Yash Sinha recently bought a new house. They recently hosted a puja ceremony at their new abode and shared photos on social media.
Aly Goni recently bought a lavish villa and gave a glimpse of it on his Instagram handle.
Shehnaaz Gill revealed that she bought a house by sharing fans' congratulatory messages.
Siddharth Nigam gave a glimpse of his under-constructed house.
