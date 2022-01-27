Shehnaaz Gill's birthday: Discography of the most beloved Punjabi singer
Image: Instagram/@shehnaazgill
Shehnaaz Gill has sung several songs in her career. Her song 'Aunty Aunty' came out in 2019 and currently has over 2.2 million views on YouTube.
The actor-singer also sang the song 'Ronda Ali Peti' which was much loved by her fans.
Her powerful track 'Veham' has over 102 million views on YouTube. The song is surely a dancing number.
Shehnaaz Gill collaborated with Satti Lohakhera for the 2019 song 'Booha Khol Du.'
Shehnaaz Gill's song 'Range' was also much loved by her fans. She released the song in 2019.
She sang the song 'Sidewalk' with her fellow Punjabi singer Harj Nagra.
Her other collab with Harj Nagra for 'Straight Up Jatti' came out to be very successful.
After the demise of Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill dedicated her emotional song 'Tu Yaheen Hai' to her late rumoured boyfriend.
