Aalokitaa Basu
Jul 09 ,2023
Shehzada producer Aman Gill ties the knot with Amrit Berar
amanthegill/Instagram
Shehzada producer Aman Gill tied the knot with long-time partner Amrita Berar and shared the news of their nuptials to his Instagram handle.
amanthegill/Instagram
Gill had popped the question to Berar in a Vineyard proposal in Malibu, California in January of 2022.
amanthegill/Instagram
The two tied the knot in an intimate Gurudwara ceremony, surrounded by friends and family.
amanthegill/Instagram
The colour palette for the entire ceremony appeared to be beige pink, varied hues of which was sported by both the bride and the groom.
amanthegill/Instagram
Berar kept her bridal ensemble quintessentially traditional, turning out in a lehenga set with a sheer, netted dupatta doubling up as a veil.
amanthegill/Instagram
Gill's sherwani set was featured elaborate floral motifs in rouge pink, a motif that was mirrored through the volume of Berar's bridal fit.
amanthegill/Instagram
Both bride and groom chose ruby-adorned polki sets. Gill also sported a pale pink turban for his wedding.
amanthegill/Instagram
The caption to Gill's announcement read, "07.06.2023 A beautiful day of love and blessings We seek your wishes on our journey ahead With Love, Amrit & Aman."
amanthegill/Instagram
