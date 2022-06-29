Shenaz Treasury's top destination picks in India for vacations during Monsoon
Rajashthan's Udaipur during the monsoon season feels pleasant and relatively less humid.
Image: Instagram@shenaztreasury
It is indeed a visual treat to visit Kashmir during the monsoon period as the valley looks beautiful at this time.
Image: Instagram@shenaztreasury
One of the reasons to visit Goa during monsoons is for the lush green countryside.
Image: Instagram@shenaztreasury
One must visit the Wei Sawdong Falls during monsoons which is a three-tiered waterfall located in Cherrapunji, Meghalaya.
Image: Instagram@shenaztreasury
Kerala's most famous and largest waterfall Athirappilly Waterfalls is one of the most popular places to visit during the monsoons.
Image: Instagram@shenaztreasury
Phe Phe Falls is located in the West Jaintia Hills District in Meghalaya which is a visual treat for tourists during monsoons.
Image: Instagram@shenaztreasury
Kochi appears even more beautiful in monsoon as compared to other seasons.
Image: Instagram@shenaztreasury