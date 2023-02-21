Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Feb 21 ,2023
Shikhar Dhawan shares the frame with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar
Image: @shikhardofficial/Instagram
Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan can be seen posing alongside Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in his latest Instagram post.
Image: @shikhardofficial/Instagram
The duo has previously shared the frame with each other in multiple ocassions.
Image: @SDhawan25/Twitter
"With an amazing person Inside Out @akshaykumar," Dhawan captioned his Instagram post.
Image: @shikhardofficial/Instagram
Earlier this year in January, Akshay and Shikhar were spotted climbing off a jetty in Versova.
Image: @PriyamSharmaaa/Twitter
Dhawan was spotted talking to South Indian superstar and RRR fame Ramcharan during the inaugural Formula E Hyderabad E-Prix 2023.
Image: @shikhardofficial/Instagram
Legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also marked his presence during the Formula E race on February 11.
Image: @shikhardofficial/Instagram
