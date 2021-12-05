Shikhar Dhawan's Birthday: 5 of the best innings by the 'Gabbar' of Indian cricket
Image: AP
Shikhar Dhawan had one of the best Test debuts when he scored 187 runs off just 174 balls against Australia, the fastest hundred by a debutant in red-ball cricket.
Image: AP
In the group stages of the 2013 Champions Trophy against South Africa, Dhawan scored 114 runs off 94 balls as India won by 26 runs.
Image: AP
Gabbar scored a sensational century in the 2015 World Cup against South Africa when he finished with 137 runs in 146 balls as India won by 130 runs.
Image: AP
Dhawan scored 190 runs off 168 balls against Sri Lanka back in 2017 which included 31 boundaries as India won by 304 runs.
Image: AP
Another sensational performance against Sri Lanka but this time in the 50 over format when he smashed 132* runs in 90 balls in 2017.
Image: BCCI