Kriti Nayyar
Aug 28 ,2022
Shilpa Shinde's birthday: A look at former 'Bigg Boss' winner's stylish wardrobe
Image: Instagram/ @shilpa_shinde_official
Shilpa Shinde is one of the most loved TV celebrities, who became a household name following her stint in 'Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai'.
Image: Instagram/ @shilpa_shinde_official
The actor often treats fans with stunning glimpses of her on social media. Shilpa looks gorgeous in this black gown with a plunging neckline.
Image: Instagram/ @shilpa_shinde_official
Shilpa looks adorable in this bright pink dress with ruffle detailing on the top.
Image: Instagram/ @shilpa_shinde_official
The former 'Bigg Boss' winner looks extremely cool as she sports funky shades with her white saree.
Image: Instagram/ @shilpa_shinde_official
Shilpa's love for black outifts is evident here as well. She completed her look with matching bellies.
Image: Instagram/ @shilpa_shinde_official
Keeping it simple yet stylish, Shilpa sports a floral top with a fitted lower and shoes.
Image: Instagram/ @shilpa_shinde_official
This pink Kaftan dress is perfect for a day out in the summer season.
Image: Instagram/ @shilpa_shinde_official
