Shiv Subramaniam passes away: A look back at actor-screenwriter's remarkable roles
Shiv Subramaniam played a lasting role in Alia Bhatt and Arjun Kapoor's '2 States.' The late actor portrayed the role of Alia Bhatt's father in the film.
One of Shiv Subramaniam's last films is 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar,' in which he played the role of Sanya Malhotra's grandfather.
Shiv Subramaniam also starred in the hit ColorsTV show 'Mukti Bandhan.' The actor aced his role as businessman I M Virani in the show.
In the 2016 film 'Rocky Handsome,' Shiv Subramaniam played the role of ACP Rebbelo.
The 2014 film 'Ungli' saw Shiv Subramaniam portray DCP Shivraman. The film starred Emraan Hashmi and Randeep Hooda.
Shiv Subramaniam portrayed Senior RAW agent Kamaljit Sood in Anil Kapoor's show '24.'
