Nitish Vashishtha

Feb 28 ,2023

Shivaleeka Oberoi-Abhishek Pathak share glimpse of their happily ever after
Image: shivaleekaoberoi/Instagram
Shivaleeka Oberoi took to Instagram to share their wedding after-party pictures. Image: shivaleekaoberoi/Instagram
She captioned the post, “Happily ever after party!” Image: shivaleekaoberoi/Instagram
While Shivaleeka opted for a fancy blue dress, Abhishek went for a classy black suit with glittery patterns over it. Image: shivaleekaoberoi/Instagram
Their party featured many guests, and they all came together for a picture for the event. Image: shivaleekaoberoi/Instagram
Pyaar Ka Punchnama stars Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh also posed with the couple in a picture. Image: shivaleekaoberoi/Instagram
In another, the cast for the film came together with Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Nushrratt Baruccha and Ishita Raj Sharma joining the couple. Image: shivaleekaoberoi/Instagram
Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak tied the knot in Goa on February 9. Image: shivaleekaoberoi/Instagram
