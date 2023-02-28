Nitish Vashishtha
Feb 28 ,2023
Shivaleeka Oberoi-Abhishek Pathak share glimpse of their happily ever after
Image: shivaleekaoberoi/Instagram
Shivaleeka Oberoi took to Instagram to share their wedding after-party pictures.
Image: shivaleekaoberoi/Instagram
She captioned the post, “Happily ever after party!”
Image: shivaleekaoberoi/Instagram
While Shivaleeka opted for a fancy blue dress, Abhishek went for a classy black suit with glittery patterns over it.
Image: shivaleekaoberoi/Instagram
Their party featured many guests, and they all came together for a picture for the event.
Image: shivaleekaoberoi/Instagram
Pyaar Ka Punchnama stars Kartik Aaryan and Sunny Singh also posed with the couple in a picture.
Image: shivaleekaoberoi/Instagram
In another, the cast for the film came together with Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh, Nushrratt Baruccha and Ishita Raj Sharma joining the couple.
Image: shivaleekaoberoi/Instagram
Shivaleeka Oberoi and Abhishek Pathak tied the knot in Goa on February 9.
Image: shivaleekaoberoi/Instagram
Find Out More