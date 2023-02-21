Anjali Negi
Feb 21 ,2023
Shivaleeka Oberoi-Abhishek Pathak twinned in pink in these first Haldi photos
Image: @shivaleekaoberoi/Instagram
Shivaleeka Oberoi shared pictures from her Haldi ceremony Tuesday (February 21) with husband Abhishek Pathak.
Image: @shivaleekaoberoi/Instagram
The actress captioned the images saying, 'Pyaar ka rang'.
Image: @shivaleekaoberoi/Instagram
The two twinned in baby pink outfits for their pre-wedding festivity.
Image: @shivaleekaoberoi/Instagram
In one of the photos, Abhishek can be seen kissing the Khuda Haafiz actress.
Image: @shivaleekaoberoi/Instagram
The couple struck multiple romantic poses for the camera.
Image: @shivaleekaoberoi/Instagram
Shivaleeka also shared a solo picture of herself coloured in haldi as she flaunted her customized sunglasses.
Image: @shivaleekaoberoi/Instagram
