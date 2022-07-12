Sneha Biswas
Jul 12 ,2022
Shivarajkumar's Birthday: Unseen pics of actor with brother Puneeth Rajkumar
Kannada star Shivarajkumar is celebrating his 60th birthday on 12th July. On the special occasion take look at actor's unseen pics with late Puneeth Rajkumar.
Shivrajkumar shared a very special bond with his brother Puneeth Rajkumar.
The two brothers have 13 years of age gap between each other.
This marks the actor's first birthday without his younger brother.
This is an unseen picture of the two from their young days.
The brother's duo gained immense popularity in the Kannada industry for some of their notable films.
Kannada cinema's power star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away due to cardiac arrest on October 29, 2021.
