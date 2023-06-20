Anirban Sarkar
Jun 20 ,2023
Shocking Premier League transfers ahead of the 2023/24 season
Image: AP
Karim Benzema ended his association with Real Madrid to sign for Al-Ittihad
Image: ittihad_en/Twitter
Lionel Messi will don the Inter Miami jersey after ending his PSG stint.
Image: AP
Real Madrid snatched Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer.
Image: AP
Liverpool took very little time to announce the arrival of Alexis Mac Allister.
Image: LFC/Twitter
Youri Tielemans will join Aston Villa from Leicester City on a free transfer
Image: AP
Find Out More