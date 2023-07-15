Niharika Sanjeeiv

Jul 15 ,2023

Shraddha Arya opts for a white-golden traditional ensemble
Shraddha Arya/Instagram
Shraddha Arya shared photos in a white and golden kurta set. Shraddha Arya/Instagram
The actress looks pretty in a white kurta set featuring golden borders. Shraddha Arya/Instagram
She paired her outfit with a golden handbag. Shraddha Arya/Instagram
The Kundali Bhagya star accessorised her traditional ensemble with statement earrings and golden bangles. Shraddha Arya/Instagram
She sported light makeup and styled her hair into a sleek bun. Shraddha Arya/Instagram
"Dilli Shehar Ka Saara Meena Bazaar leke," read the caption. Shraddha Arya/Instagram
The actress posed for the camera in style. Shraddha Arya/Instagram
Here's another picture of the actress looking all beautiful. Shraddha Arya/Instagram
