Niharika Sanjeeiv
Jul 15 ,2023
Shraddha Arya opts for a white-golden traditional ensemble
Shraddha Arya/Instagram
Shraddha Arya shared photos in a white and golden kurta set.
Shraddha Arya/Instagram
The actress looks pretty in a white kurta set featuring golden borders.
Shraddha Arya/Instagram
She paired her outfit with a golden handbag.
Shraddha Arya/Instagram
The Kundali Bhagya star accessorised her traditional ensemble with statement earrings and golden bangles.
Shraddha Arya/Instagram
She sported light makeup and styled her hair into a sleek bun.
Shraddha Arya/Instagram
"Dilli Shehar Ka Saara Meena Bazaar leke," read the caption.
Shraddha Arya/Instagram
The actress posed for the camera in style.
Shraddha Arya/Instagram
Here's another picture of the actress looking all beautiful.
Shraddha Arya/Instagram
