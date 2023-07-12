Simple Vishwakarma
Jul 12 ,2023
Shraddha Arya's soft pink lehenga is the perfect sangeet outfit
Image: Shraddha Arya/Instagram
Shraddha Arya stole the show in an exquisite lehenga, making pink the prettiest colour choice.
The actress took to social media to share stunning pictures from her friend's wedding, where she effortlessly stood out.
Dressed in a soft pink lehenga, Shraddha looked breathtaking with a sleeveless round-neck blouse and an intricately embroidered lehenga skirt and dupatta.
Her look was completed with a captivating motif and pearl-embedded choker and earrings that added an extra touch of elegance.
Shraddha opted for a sleek bun and a bindi, which accentuated her beauty and showcased her simplicity.
Adding a statement to her appearance, she carried a white potli handbag that perfectly complemented her ensemble.
Along with the pictures, the actress shared a playful caption, saying, "Girls... when they get dressed for a function. #PhotoKhichMeri."
Shraddha Arya's choice of outfit and her overall style left everyone mesmerised, proving that pink can indeed be the most beautiful colour.
