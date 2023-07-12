Simple Vishwakarma

Jul 12 ,2023

Shraddha Arya's soft pink lehenga is the perfect sangeet outfit
Image: Shraddha Arya/Instagram
Shraddha Arya stole the show in an exquisite lehenga, making pink the prettiest colour choice. Image: Shraddha Arya/Instagram
The actress took to social media to share stunning pictures from her friend's wedding, where she effortlessly stood out. Image: Shraddha Arya/Instagram
Dressed in a soft pink lehenga, Shraddha looked breathtaking with a sleeveless round-neck blouse and an intricately embroidered lehenga skirt and dupatta. Image: Shraddha Arya/Instagram
Her look was completed with a captivating motif and pearl-embedded choker and earrings that added an extra touch of elegance. Image: Shraddha Arya/Instagram
Shraddha opted for a sleek bun and a bindi, which accentuated her beauty and showcased her simplicity. Image: Shraddha Arya/Instagram
Adding a statement to her appearance, she carried a white potli handbag that perfectly complemented her ensemble. Image: Shraddha Arya/Instagram
Along with the pictures, the actress shared a playful caption, saying, "Girls... when they get dressed for a function. #PhotoKhichMeri." Image: Shraddha Arya/Instagram
Shraddha Arya's choice of outfit and her overall style left everyone mesmerised, proving that pink can indeed be the most beautiful colour. Image: Shraddha Arya/Instagram
Find Out More