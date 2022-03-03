Shraddha Kapoor's birthday: 10 times 'ABCD 2' actor displayed her ace dancing skills
Dus Bahane 2.0: Baaghi 3 (2020): Though there were mixed reactions to the recreation of the hit song, Shraddha and Tiger Shroff's style and moves created an impact amid setting of aircraft, helicopter, guns, snow, disco.
Milegi Milegi - Stree (2018): Shraddha was suspected to be a ghost in this movie, but she then was seen going all out when the end credits rolled in a traditional outfit, showcasing fast-paced moves and impressive expressions,
Sun Sathiya - ABCD 2 (2015): This is one of the most popular songs in her career even till today, where she nailed break dance moves and showcased perfect co-ordination with her co-dancers.
Muqabla - Street Dancer 3D (2020): Matching up with Prabhudeva in the same frame is not a cakewalk, but Shraddha managed to create a visual treat with the dance legend with energetic grooves.
Kill Chori (2021): Among her lesser-known and most recent dance numbers of hers was with Youtuber Bhuvan Bam showcasing 'thumkas' and more Bollywood-like steps dressed in a lehenga.
Psycho Saiyaan - Saaho (2019): This song is among Shraddha's most popular songs, where brought the club alive with her dance steps, even making 'Baahubali' Prabhas groove in such a setting for the first time.
Cham Cham - Baaghi (2016): Shraddha's smile and her uninhibited moves stood out apart from the rain and the backdrop of a railway station, which made Tiger Shroff's character fall in love with her.
Dance Basanti - Ungli (2014): Shraddha had started her career with bubbly roles in romantic movies and this was the song that first displayed her dancing skills, both Western and Indian style in a club setting.
Mere Dil Mein - Half Girlfriend (2017): Apart from some stylish moves on the streets abroad, Shraddha lip-synced convincingly on the rapping portions, in this catchy dance song.
Gold Tamba - Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018): Shraddha again lived up to the pairing with another actor considered a great dancer, Shahid Kapoor, and also impressed in goofing around and showing mischief in a 'Mela'-like setting
