Shreya Ghoshal's Birthday Special: Revisiting top charts crooned by the singer
IMAGE: Instagram/shreyaghoshal
One of Shreya Ghoshal's soulful track Param Sundari from the film Mimi, won hearts of many. It featured actor Kriti Sanon in the lead.
IMAGE: Instagram/KritiSanon
Another heart captivating song by Shreya Ghoshal is Tabah Ho Gaye from Kalank where Madhuri Dixit's graceful moves and singer's voice steals the show.
IMAGE: Instagram/MadhuriDixit
Shreya Ghoshal also lent her voice to another track from Kalank titled Ghar More Pardesia which was a perfect blend of Alia Bhatt's dance moves and singer's beautiful voice.
IMAGE: Instagram/khushbolly
The song Chaka Chak from Atrangi Re became a chart buster after people started grooving to the song and made reels on Instagram.
IMAGE: Instagram/SaraAliKhan
Jab Saiyaan from Gangubai Kathiawadi is the latest song rendered by Shreya Ghoshal and Alia Bhatt's expression in it just stole the limelight.
IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt
The song Slow Motion from Bharat was another peppy track crooned by Shreya Ghoshal that showed Disha Patani grooving on the same.
IMAGE: Instagram/lovely_queen__1617
The song Teri Meri from the film Bodyguard was a hit among the fans as Shreya Ghoshal's voice touched the right emotional chords.
IMAGE: Instagram/Being_salmankhan27