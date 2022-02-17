Shreyas Iyer: A look at KKR captain's journey in IPL so far
Image: PTI
Shreyas Iyer started his IPL journey with Delhi franchisee back in 2015 when it was called Delhi Daredevils before being renamed as Delhi Capitals. He was bought for INR 2.6 crores
Image: IPL/ BCCI
Shreyas Iyer was retained by Delhi Capitals back in 2018 and was handed the captaincy midway through the season after Gautam Gambir decided to step away from the role.
Image: IPL/ BCCI
Shreyas Iyer led Delhi Capitals to playoffs in 2019 which was the first time that team had made it so far in seven years.
Image: IPL/ BCCI
The year 2019 and 2020 was Shreyas Iyer's most productive seasons with the bat in IPL. The Delhi Capitals skipper scored 463 runs in 2019, while the 2020 season saw him score over 500 runs.
Image: IPL/ BCCI
The year 2020 saw Shreyas Iyer take Delhi Capitals to their maiden IPL final where they ended up as runners up after losing the finals to Mumbai Indians.
Image: IPL/ BCCI
The year 2021 saw Shreyas Iyer lose his captaincy to Rishabh Pant after injuring his shoulder while playing for team India. He returned for the second half of IPL 2021 only to see the team come up short of reaching the final.
Image: IPL/ BCCI
Shreyas Iyer entered the IPL 2022 auction after parting ways with Delhi Capitals and was eventually bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 12.25 Crores. He will be the sixth captain to lead KKR In IPL.
Image: IPL/ BCCI