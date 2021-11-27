Shreyas Iyer Debut Knocks in Domestic & International Cricket
Shreyas Iyer made his Ranji Trophy debut for Mumbai in 2014 against Jammu and Kashmir. In that match, he made a total of 8 runs in two innings. Jammu and Kashmir won the match by 4 wickets.
Shreyas Iyer played his First List A match (Vijay Hazare Trophy) for Mumbai in November 2014 against Saurashtra. He scored 59 runs as Mumbai won the match by 2 wickets.
Shreyas Iyer played his first T20 match for Mumbai against Baroda in 2014 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Mumbai lost the match by 19 runs with Iyer scoring just 4 runs.
Shreyas Iyer made his India T20I debut in 2017 against New Zealand in Delhi. India won the match by 53 runs but the Mumbai cricketer did not get a chance to bat.
In 2017 when Sri Lanka toured India, Shreyas Iyer made his ODI debut. However, he could score only 9 runs with India losing the match to Sri Lanka by 7 wickets.
Shreyas Iyer made his Test debut for India against New Zeland in Kanpur on Thursday. He went onto a century (105) joining elite list of cricketers who achieved the feat.
