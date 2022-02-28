Shreyas Iyer leaves behind Virat, KL Rahul & Rohit in T20I runs list for India
Image: BCCI
Shreyas Iyer has now become the Indian player with the most runs in a three-match bilateral T20I series. He scored 204 runs against SL.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli is the player with the second-highest number of runs in a three-match T20I series. He scored 199 runs against Australia in 2016.
Image: BCCI
Virat Kohli is the player with the third-highest number of runs in a three-match T20I series. He scored 183 runs against West Indies in 2019.
Image: BCCI
KL Rahul is the player with the fourth-highest number of runs in a three-match T20I series. He scored 164 runs against West Indies in 2019.
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma is the player with the fifth-highest number of runs in a three-match T20I series. He scored 159 runs against New Zealand in 2021.
Image: BCCI