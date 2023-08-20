Digital Desk
Aug 20 ,2023
Shriya Pilgaokar's Australia vacation is all about 'sandy skin & salty hair'
Shriya Pilgaokar/Instagram
Shriya Pilgaonkar is busy making memories with her friends in Australia.
The actress shared a collage of pictures offering a glimpse inside her back day.
A picture of Shriya enjoying the sea ride in a yacht.
Another collage of the actress with her friends.
Shriya treated her friends to a picture of the sunset, her dessert and a solo picture of herself enjoying the nightlife in Australia.
Another collage of the actress when she went scuba diving with her friends.
"With love, gratitude, sandy skin & salty hair from Cairns & The Great Barrier Reef," read her caption.
Seeing the images, it seems the actress is having the time of her life in Australia.
