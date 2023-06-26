Anjali Negi
Jun 26 ,2023
Shriya Saran dolls up in denim cut-out dress
Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram
Shriya Saran shared a set of images on her Instagram handle on Monday.
Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram
The actress donned a denim gown from the shelves of Falguni and Shane Peacock.
Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram
The highlight of her dress was the risque cuts on the side of her waist.
Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram
Shriya paired her outfit with a diamond necklace, matching studs and rings.
Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram
For the hairstyle, the actress opted for sleek, side-parted ponytail.
Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram
Shriya stunned in glam makeup and brown lip colour.
Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram
She also shared a couple of photos with her daughter Radha.
Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram
The mother-daughter duo struck poses for the camera.
Image: Shriya Saran/Instagram
Find Out More