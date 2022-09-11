Kriti Nayyar
Sep 11 ,2022
Shriya Saran's birthday: Revisiting 'RRR' star's picture-perfect family moments
Image: Instagram/ @shriya_saran1109
Shriya Saran often shares beautiful pictures alongside her husband Andrei Koscheev and their little one Radha on social media.
Image: Instagram/ @shriya_saran1109
The 'RRR' actor tied the knot with Andrei back in 2018 at the actor's Lokhandwala residence.
Image: Instagram/ @andreikoscheev
Two years later, in October 2021, the couple announced that they had been blessed with a baby girl Radha.
Image: Instagram/ @shriya_saran1109
Shriya shared glimpses from her recent getaway, as she spent quality time with her daughter.
Image: Instagram/ @shriya_saran1109
The mother-daughter duo sport matching white attires as they pose against a picturesque backdrop.
Image: Instagram/ @shriya_saran1109
Shriya and Andrei enjoy pool time with their daughter.
Image: Instagram/ @shriya_saran1109
On the work front, Shriya will now be seen alongside Ajay Devgn & Tabu in 'Drishyam 2'.
Image: Instagram/ @shriya_saran1109
