Anjali Choudhury
Jul 12 ,2023
Shruti Haasan gives boho vibes in multi-coloured dress
Image: Varinder Chawla
Shruti Haasan was recently snapped by shutterbugs in Bandra while she went to meet a friend.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The actress was seen wearing a multi-coloured dress while posing for the cameras.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Shruti's outfit featured floral prints of various patterns and sheer frills towards the edge.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Shruti's dress also featured ribbons around the sleeves of the same pattern.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The actress accessorised with a pair of matching earrings and silver rings.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Shruti opted for a double French braid with extensions to complement her outfit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Shruti Haasan wore a pair of black boots and completed her look with dewy makeup.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Before leaving in her car, the actress was seen signalling a friend to give her a call.
Image: Varinder Chawla
