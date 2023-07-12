Anjali Choudhury

Jul 12 ,2023

Shruti Haasan gives boho vibes in multi-coloured dress
Image: Varinder Chawla
Shruti Haasan was recently snapped by shutterbugs in Bandra while she went to meet a friend. Image: Varinder Chawla
The actress was seen wearing a multi-coloured dress while posing for the cameras. Image: Varinder Chawla
Shruti's outfit featured floral prints of various patterns and sheer frills towards the edge. Image: Varinder Chawla
Shruti's dress also featured ribbons around the sleeves of the same pattern. Image: Varinder Chawla
The actress accessorised with a pair of matching earrings and silver rings. Image: Varinder Chawla
Shruti opted for a double French braid with extensions to complement her outfit. Image: Varinder Chawla
Shruti Haasan wore a pair of black boots and completed her look with dewy makeup. Image: Varinder Chawla
Before leaving in her car, the actress was seen signalling a friend to give her a call. Image: Varinder Chawla
Find Out More