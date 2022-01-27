Shruti Haasan sets couple goals with boyfriend Santanu Hazarika on social media
Image: Instagram/@shrutzhaasa
Shruti Haasan's boyfriend Santanu Hazarika is reportedly a doodle artist and an illustrator based in Delhi who has worked with renowned names like rappers Raftaar and Divine.
Image: Twitter/@PurohitVishwas
The 35-year-old often posts pictures and videos with her beau on social media and flaunts her love for Santanu.
Image: Instagram/@shrutzhaasa
Although they are known to upload loved-up pictures with each other, Haasan has often shown the goofy side of their relationship through funny videos.
Image: Twitter/@pvish49
The 'Ramaiya Vastavaiya' actor had also posted a hilarious video where they participated in an internet couple challenge and revealed hilarious things about each other.
Image: Instagram/@shrutzhaasa
The actor's boyfriend Santanu also seems to have a fun equation with her sister, Akshara, as the trio posts several goofy pictures together.
Image: Instagram/@shrutzhaasa
Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan is reportedly filming her upcoming venture titled 'Salaar' opposite Prabhas.
Image: Instagram/@santanu_hazarika_art