Shruti Haasan to Mira Rajput: All the highlights of Lakme Fashion Week so far
Image: Instagram/@fdciofficial
Mrunal Thakur was the showstopper for iconic designer JJ Valaya and looked stunning in a gold and black skirt and bedazzled top, which she paired with statement jewellery.
Image: Instagram/@fdciofficial
Manoj Bajpayee was seen walking the runway in a grey silk jacket with floral embroidery on its sides.
Image: Instagram/@fdciofficial
Soha Ali Khan graced the event with her presence and walked the runway in a tulle skirt and off-shoulder top.
Image: Instagram/@inifdofficial
Shruti Haasan was the showstopper for Adidas Originals and donned a casual-chic black suit set that has hints of colour.
Image: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut was part of the Khadi India show at Lakme Fashion Week and walked the ramp in a white saree and matching jacket.
Image: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
Mira Rajput was the show stopper for Aisha Rao at the event and looked gorgeous in a colourful, intricately printed outfit.
Image: Instagram/@lakmefashionwk
Huma Qureshi stunned in an orange and lavender outfit as she graced the prestigious event with her presence.