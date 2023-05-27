Shreya Pandey
May 27 ,2023
Shruti Haasan wears black and only black at Cannes 2023
Image:@shrutihaasan/Instagram
Shruti Haasan attended the Breaking Through The Lens Event at the 76th Cannes Film Festival in an all-black ensemble.
Image:@shrutihaasan/Instagram
The actress wore a black frill gown with a sheer skirt. She completed her look with black shoes and kept her tresses open.
Image:@shrutihaasan/Instagram
Shruti Haasan shared another photo of herself from Cannes 2023. The actress wore a black and blue sustainable outfit designed by Indian designer Vaishali.
Image:@shrutihaasan/Instagram
The flower detail in the front of Shruti Haasan's outfit elevates the ensemble to give the actress a chic look.
Image:@shrutihaasan/Instagram
On the first day of the Cannes film festival, Shruti Haasan donned an all-black leather dress.
Image:@shrutihaasan/Instagram
The actress accessorised her look with minimal jewellery and wore her hair in a bun.
Image:@shrutihaasan/Instagram
