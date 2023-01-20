Nitish Vashishtha
Jan 20 ,2023
Shruti Hasaan introduces a gothic vibe to the traditional saree look; see photos
shrutzhaasan/Instagram
Shruti Haasan took to Instagram to show off her new look to fans.
shrutzhaasan/Instagram
She’s wearing a black Korvai saree coupled with a unique golden drape.
shrutzhaasan/Instagram
Shruti Haasan wore a black turtleneck blouse with gloves, which brought a unique twist to the otherwise traditional look.
Haasan paired her black attire with golden accessories, adorning herself with a bracelet, ring and earrings.
She was seen rocking the look at Vigyan Bhavan for an award ceremony.
shrutzhaasan/Instagram
The 36-year-old actress recently received the Power Corridors’ Indian Achiever’s Award on January 17.
VijiSrutihaasan/Twitter
Shruti Haasan has pushed the envelope with the look, as she merged a gothic vibe with the serenity of sarees.
shrutzhaasan/Instagram
