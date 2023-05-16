Saksham nagar
May 16 ,2023
Shubman Gill goes past Suryakumar
Image: BCCI./IPL
A look at how GT batsman Shubman Gill overtook MI batter Suryakumar Yadav in records.
Image: AP
GT batsman Shubman Gill played an innings of 101 runs vs SRH in match 62 of IPL 2023 and also overtook MI batter Suryakumar Yadav in records.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Shubman Gill is now the highest run getter in the T20 format and he overtook Suryakumar Yadav.
Before the match Suryakumar Yadav was the highest T20 run getter for India in 2023 and had 746 runs but now Shubman has surpassed him.
Image: AP
Shubman Gill now has 843 runs and he is also the highest run scorer for India in T20s in the year 2023.
Image: BCCI./IPL
Suryakumar Yadav also made a ton vs Gujarat Titans in their last match and proved why he is the number 1 T20I batter in the world.
Image: BCCI./IPL
