Hardika Gupta
Apr 03 ,2023
Shweta Bachchan NMACC outfit is an ode to Madhuri Dixit's iconic Devdas Mirror lehenga
@abujanisandeepkhosla/Instagram
Shweta Bachchan recently attended the opening ceremony of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.
For the event, she wore a red chamois satin mirror-work lehenga.
She styled her lehenga with a stunning half-cup blouse in mirror and zardozi work.
Her skirt and lehenga featured real mirror pieces and zardozi embroidery.
Shweta's outfit was an ode to the iconic Devdas Mirror lehenga created for Madhuri Dixit in 2002
