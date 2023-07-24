Niharika Sanjeeiv
Jul 24 ,2023
Siblings Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem serves serve fashion goals
Huma Qureshi/Instagram
Huma Qureshi and Saqib Saleem are one of the loved siblings in Bollywood.
The sister-brother duo posed for the camera for a photoshoot before stepping out for an event.
Huma Qureshi wore a sequin pant-suit set.
She accessorised her look with statement jewellery.
She sported light makeup and styled her hair in a neat bun.
The actress completed her looks with bejewelled heels.
On the other hand, Saqib wore a brown tuxedo paired with a white shirt.
He poses in style for the camera.
