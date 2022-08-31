Prachi Arya
Aug 31 ,2022
Siddharth Malhotra: Take ideas from ‘Shershaah’ star to ace formal look for gatherings
IMAGE: Instagram/sidmalhotra
Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra who is known for his stylish looks, dons a perfect blend of comfort and fashion with this formal outfit.
IMAGE: Instagram/sidmalhotra
The actor who is known for his impeccable style, wears a brown coat with white tshirt while finishing his dapper look.
IMAGE: Instagram/sidmalhotra
While ditching his coat and adding a trendy look to his formal wear, Sidhath Malhotra wears black jacket on a white shirt with a matching tie.
IMAGE: Instagram/sidmalhotra
Be it award shows or film's promotions, Sidharth Malhotra knows how to leave hearts to flutter with his dashing looks.
IMAGE: Instagram/sidmalhotra
Take styling tips from actor Sidharth Malhotra if you are planning to stand different from the crowd for any occasion.
IMAGE: Instagram/sidmalhotra
Sidharth Malhotra all together puts a different look for each of his public presence that just increases his fan base.
IMAGE: Instagram/sidmalhotra
While giving major fashion goals, Sidharth Malhotra gives a unique twist to his formal looks while pairing it with baloon pants or loose trousers.
IMAGE: Instagram/sidmalhotra
