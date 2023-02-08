Nitish Vashishtha
Feb 08 ,2023
Sidharth-Kiara look regal in ethnic ensemble upon Delhi arrival
Varinder Chawla
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have landed in Delhi.
Varinder Chawla
The couple left Jaisalmer earlier today after their wedding Tuesday, February 7.
Varinder Chawla
Both wore red traditional attires as they head to Sidharth’s home.
Varinder Chawla
Kiara wore a salwar kameez with a netted dupatta which complimented her sindoor.
Varinder Chawla
Sidharth wore a red kurta, contrasting it with a white pyjama and an embroidered shawl wrapped around his neck.
Varinder Chawla
Find Out More