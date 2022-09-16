Kriti Nayyar
Sidharth Malhotra: Decoding 'Shershaah' actor's summer style
Image: Instagram/ @sidmalhotra
Sidharth Malhotra's fashion game is always on point, often leaving fans gushing over his style.
Image: Instagram/ @sidmalhotra
The Bollywood heartthrob looks gorgeous in this monochrome attire.
Image: Instagram/ @sidmalhotra
The 'Shershaah' star flaunts his chiselled physique as he poses in a vibrant blue shirt paired with lowers.
Image: Instagram/ @sidmalhotra
The actor looks simple yet stylish in this basic fitted tee, paired with black lowers and white sneakers.
Image: Instagram/ @sidharth.malhotra.fc
Sidharth layered his black and white T-shirt with a bright yellow shirt, looking summer ready.
Image: Instagram/ @sidharth.malhotra.fc
The actor looks dapper as he poses in a stunning striped shirt with shades on.
Image: Instagram/ @sidmalhotra
Sidharth opted for a plain beige tee with green lowers as he stepped out in the city.
Image: Instagram/ @sidharth.malhotra.fc
