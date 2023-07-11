Aalokitaa Basu
Jul 11 ,2023
Sidharth Malhotra is a dead ringer for Indiana Jones in tan jacket
sidmalhotra/Instagram
Sidharth Malhotra's latest look presents him as a dead ringer for Indiana Jones, played by Harrison Ford, save for the iconic fedora and whip.
sidmalhotra/Instagram
The actor opted for a crisp leather jacket in tan with a weathered, old-world feel to it.
sidmalhotra/Instagram
The cargo pants and combat boots seamlessly complimented the statement jacket making for a rugged and dapper look.
sidmalhotra/Instagram
Sidharth loves his jackets and a quick scroll through his Instagram will prove the same.
sidmalhotra/Instagram
Sidharth adds a touch of extravagance to his all-black ensemble as he dons a stiff jacket embroidered with a bird each on either lapel.
sidmalhotra/Instagram
Embracing leather again, Sidharth's chained heavyweight jacket receives a quirky touch with the heart peaking through the metal-toned zipper.
sidmalhotra/Instagram
The Shershaah actor keeps it cool and casual in this electric orange zipper with a lose and upturned collar.
sidmalhotra/Instagram
Sidharth is not afraid to experiment and this raw-hemmed sleeveless denim jacket is proof.
sidmalhotra/Instagram
