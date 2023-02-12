Nitish Vashishtha
Feb 12 ,2023
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Mumbai reception is a starry affair
Varinder Chawla
Abhishek Bachchan was the first to arrive, wearing an all-black suit and pairing the look with spectacles.
Ganesh Hegde came to the venue with his wife Sunayna Hegde. While Ganesh wore an all-black suit, Sunayna opted for a glittery green dress.
Anupam Kher arrived at the event wearing a black kurta.
Ajay Devgn wore a grey suit with a black shirt underneath. Kajol looked elegant in sparkly off-white saree.
Alia Bhatt, ex girlfriend of Sidharth Malhotra, also attended the event alongside mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor, wearing a light pink saree.
Ishaan Khattar attended the event while donning a stylistic black suit.
Ace designer Manish Malhotra was also part of the starry affair. He also opted for a black suit.
Actor Vidya Balan graced the wedding reception with her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur.
Director Rohit Shetty posed for paps while rocking a black suit.
Director Anand L Rai also attended the event while wearing a black blazer and paired it with jeans.
Filmmaker Shakun Batra wore a dashing blue suit while attending the event.
Kareena Kapoor wore a striking pink saree with a glittery, ethereal feel.
Actor Vivek Oberoi appeared alongside his wife Priyanka Alva Oberoi.
Actor Aditya Seal matched a black suit with his wife Anushka Ranjan, who was a breathtakingly beautiful black dress.
Adar Poonawalla of Serum Institute of India rocked a grey blazer along with a black pair of pants and a white shirt.
Poonam Dhillon also marked her presence at the wedding reception.
Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra also posed for the camera as they stunned in impressive outfits.
Akash Ambani posed with his wife Shloka Mehta.
Ayushmann Khurrana appeared along with his wife Tahira Kashyap.
Actor Vicky Kaushal kept it classy with a blue suit. His wife Katrina Kaif was not seen alongside him at the wedding reception.
Actor Ranveer Singh rocks a stylistic patterned blazer with a pair of black trousers.
Varun Dhawan attended the reception of his 'Student of the Year' co-star with his wife Natasha Dalal.
Kriti Sanon posed for the cameras while donning a beautiful golden saree.
Actor Ritesh Deshmukh posed alongside his wife Genelia D'Souza.
