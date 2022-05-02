Sidharth Malhotra: Times when 'Shershaah' star swooned fans with his dapper looks
Sidharth Malhotra is undoubtedly one of the most fashionable Bollywood actors, never ceasing to impress his fans and fashion enthusiasts with his uber-cool looks.
The actor flaunts his quirky side in this green coloured blazer and pants, paired with a colourful t-shirt.
The 'Shershaah' star surely knows how to carry off any look gracefully, and this outfit is proof.
Sidharth's simple yet stylish outfit has been amped up with a dog tag and wristbands.
The actor's all-black look has been amped up with a stylish red leather jacket. Not to miss his perfect harido.
Sidharth exudes boy-next-door vibes in this vibrant outfit, paired with matching shoes .
