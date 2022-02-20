Sidharth Malhotra to 'Pushpa', Dadasaheb Phalke International Film festival 2022 winners
Image: Varinder Chawla/Instagram/@alluarjun
Emerging as one of the biggest blockbusters of last year, Allu Arjun's actioner 'Pushpa: The Rise' won the prestigious Film Of The Year award.
Image: Instagram/@alluarjun
Adding another feather to its hat, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's film 'Shershaah' won the Best Film award at the ceremony.
Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra
Vicky Kaushal's critically acclaimed biographical historical drama 'Sardar Udham' bagged the Critics Best Film award at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022.
Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09
Seasoned actor Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty has started his journey in Bollywood on a successful note as he took home the Best Debut award for the film 'Tadap'.
Image: Instagram/@ahan.shetty
Kiara Advani bagged the Critics Best Actress Award at the prestigious award ceremony for her emotional performance in the biopic 'Shershaah'.
Image: Instagram/@kiaraaliaadvani
Sidharth Malhotra took home the award for Critics Best Actor for his impactful performance in the biographical war film 'Shershaah'.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Actor Kriti Sanon expressed her gratitude for winning the Best Actress Award at Dadasaheb Phalke awards 2022 for her exceptional role in the drama film 'Mimi'.
Image: Instagram/@kritisanon
Actor Ranveer Singh took home the award for Best Actor at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2022 for his performance in '83'.
Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh