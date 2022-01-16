Sidharth Malhotra's bday; 'Shershaah' to 'Ek Villain,' revisiting his best performances

The 2021 film 'Shershaah' is considered the actor's best film to date. He did complete justice to his character, Captain Vikram Batra in this heroic saga.
Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra
Sidharth Malhotra shared the screen space with Tara Sutaria in the film 'Marjaavaan' and aced the role of a gangster.
Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra
The star-studded film 'Aiyaari' saw Sidharth essaying an army man.
Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra
The crime thriller 'Ittefaq' starring Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha came out in 2017. The actor was much lauded for his role of a murder suspect.
Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra
'Kapoor & Sons' took viewers on a roller coaster of emotions and family drama. Sidharth Malhotra played the role of a loving son, best brother and also a perfect boyfriend in the film.
Image: Instagram/@sidmalhotra
Sidharth Malhotra surely aced the role of Guru in the 2014 romance drama 'Ek Villain.' The film came out to be a hit and also had Shraddha Kapoor playing his co-lead.
Image: Twitter/@EkVillainFC
The actor's debut film 'Student Of The Year' established him as a leading star. He essayed the role of Abhimanyu in the film alongside Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan.
Image: Twitter/@narmadakrystle
Hasee Toh Phasee starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra was also a perfect rom-com film.
Image: Twitter/@HaseeTohPhasee