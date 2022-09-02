Prachi Arya
Sep 02 ,2022
Sidharth Shukla death anniversary: A look at actor's pictures with Shehnaaz Gill
IMAGE: Twitter/@Hayat_SidNaaz
Actor Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill became popular after their chemistry which got during their stint together on reality show Bigg Boss 13.
IMAGE: Twitter/@myselfayan1
Post their exit from the show, the two stars collaborated for a music video, that got immense views and likes on YouTube.
IMAGE: Twitter/@Sidnaaz3232
From fighting during their stint in the reality show to their bond, everything made their jodi a super hit.
IMAGE: Twitter/@mehak_sss
Their fans loved the two together and named them SidNaaz which has been one of the most trending hashtags on social media since Bigg Boss 13 aired.
IMAGE: Twitter/@Hayat_SidNaaz
Shehnaaz's feelings for Sidharth was never hidden from fans as the former was often seen posting pictures with the actr on social media.
IMAGE: Instagram/ShehnaazGill
Apart from their chemistry on the show, the two stars who enjoyed massive fan following were even spotted making appearance together for various ad commerials.
IMAGE: Instagram/ShehnaazGill
Sidharth Shukla always used to take a stand for Shehnaaz when someone questioned their relationship or trolled the star on social media.
IMAGE: Instagram/Sid_naaz
Find Out More