Simu Liu to Kim Kardashian, popular celebrities who hosted Saturday Night Live in 2021
Image: Twitter/@shangchithink
Bridgerton fame Regé-Jean Page hosted SNL and also performed a sketch based on the popular Netflix show.
Image: Twitter/@dizmom4life
Carey Mulligan, known for her role in The Great Gatsby put on a sketch about lesbian historical dramas, that became the talk of the town.
Image: Twitter/@amandarecupido
Paul Rudd, who now holds the title of Sexiest Man Alive joined the Five Timer's Club as he hosted the most recent episode of SNL.
Image: Twitter/@nbcsnl
Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings actor Simu Liu debuted as a host on SNL and did a fantastic job.
Image: Twitter/@shangchithink
Kim Kardashian recently made her debut on SNL and several laughs for her hilarious monologue that made headlines.
Image: Twitter/@ClickySound
Famously known for his role in Schitt's Creek, Dan Levy not only put on flawless sketches but also wowed the audience with his musical skills.
Image: Twitter/@simplytheschitt
Jonathan Majors, known for his role in The Harder They Fall hosted an episode of SNL and also joined hands with Keenan Thompson for a sketch.
Image: Twitter/@nbcsnl
Bridesmaids actor Maya Rudolph returned to host SNL for the first time after 2012 and is lauded for being the show's best celebrity impersonator.
Image: Twitter/@Daviesallison1A